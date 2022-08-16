'Aamir liked the songs in Tamil version of Laal Singh Chaddha'

CHENNAI: The songs in Tamil version of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha are still acing the charts.

The lyrics for the album that contains six songs are penned by Muthamil, who has delivered songs like Vaa Machaney and Tasakku Tasakku from Iruddhi Suttru and Vikram Vedha respectively.

“It was director RS Prasanna of Kalyana Samayal Saadham fame, who recommended me to Laal Singh Chaddha team. He was in touch with them and when they wanted someone to write lyrics for the Tamil version of the album he told them about me. I made my debut with Kalyana Samayal Saadham’s Mella Sirithai song and I am glad that Prasanna did this for me,” Muthamil told DT Next.