'Aamir liked the songs in Tamil version of Laal Singh Chaddha'
CHENNAI: The songs in Tamil version of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha are still acing the charts.
The lyrics for the album that contains six songs are penned by Muthamil, who has delivered songs like Vaa Machaney and Tasakku Tasakku from Iruddhi Suttru and Vikram Vedha respectively.
“It was director RS Prasanna of Kalyana Samayal Saadham fame, who recommended me to Laal Singh Chaddha team. He was in touch with them and when they wanted someone to write lyrics for the Tamil version of the album he told them about me. I made my debut with Kalyana Samayal Saadham’s Mella Sirithai song and I am glad that Prasanna did this for me,” Muthamil told DT Next.
He added that he was clear that the Tamil album wouldn’t be a mere translation of the Hindi version.
“Initially they had asked me to pen the title song for the film and they liked it and asked me to write lyrics for rest of the songs. We had recording sessions through video conferencing and Pritam’s assistants supervised the sessions. When it came to writing the Tamil version, I ensured that I wouldn’t be making a word-by-word translation from the Hindi version. I want the songs to have a visual connect to them that has relevance to what Laal Singh Chaddha is going through,” remarked the lyricist.
Muthamil recently met Aamir Khan while he was in Chennai and recalled their conversation.
“I met him while he was here to promote the movie. Though Aamir didn’t understand the complete meaning of the lyrics, he said that they sounded good. I am overwhelmed with his comments,” the lyricist reminisced.
The lyricist said that the aspect he liked the most about the music of the film is how Pritam stuck strongly to traditional music. “I feel that more Tamil films too should do it. Of late, music in Tamil cinema is largely westernised while other language films have mainly stuck to their region flavour of music,” he said.
