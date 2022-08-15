Virushka celebrate 76th I-Day with a Tricolour-infused picture

MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli wished the people on the occassion of India's 76th Independence day and displayed the Indian Flag at their residence in Mumbai, keeping up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. On the 76th Independence Day, Anushka took to Instagram and shared a picture with her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli.

In the picture, the duo is seen standing in front of the flag smiling for the camera. "Celebrating 75 years of our Independence. Wishing all the Indians around the world a very #HappyIndependenceDay. Jai Hind," Anushka captioned the post.

For the special occasion, Anushka chose to wear a chikankari embroidered kurta, while Kohli opted to don a casual look by wearing a black T-shirt. Kohli, too, extended Independence Day wishes to everyone.

Taking to Instagram Story and Twitter, Kohli wrote, "75 glorious years. Proud to be an Indian. Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind." He also participated in Modi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative by changing his social media Display Pictures with Tiranga image.