Lokesh and Rathna brainstorming for 'Thalapathy 67' script?

CHENNAI: Being widely famous for his cryptic tweets, director Rathna Kumar has posted a picture of him with Lokesh Kanagaraj in a riparian scene with a verdant surrounding.

Rathna Kumar, who is not just a director but a friend of Lokesh Kanagaraj and also a fan of actor Vijay, may be hinting that he has been roped in for the writing team of the yet-to-be officially announced Thalapathy 67.