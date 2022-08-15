Lokesh and Rathna brainstorming for 'Thalapathy 67' script?

CHENNAI: Being widely famous for his cryptic tweets, director Rathna Kumar has posted a picture of him with Lokesh Kanagaraj in a riparian scene with a verdant surrounding.
Rathna Kumar, who is not just a director but a friend of Lokesh Kanagaraj and also a fan of actor Vijay, may be hinting that he has been roped in for the writing team of the yet-to-be officially announced Thalapathy 67.
The 'Meyyadha Maan' director captioned the pic "What's cooking?" With the numbers 1-10 written under where 6 and 7 were replaced with firecracker emojis pointing to Vijay's anticipated 67th film with Lokesh Kanagaraj.
Riding high on the success of Vikram, Lokesh recently let it all subside by taking a social media break and focussing on his next.
