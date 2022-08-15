Celebs, including Rajini, Kamal Haasan, pour in wishes on I-Day

CHENNAI: As India marks 75 years of its Independence, messages are pouring in from all corners on this big day.

Celebrities also took part in it and hoisted the national flag at their home and also extended warm wishes on their social media handles.

Superstar Rajinikanth took to Twitter to wish fans, "Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day #JaiHind #IndiaAt75 (sic)," his post read