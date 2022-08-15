Cinema

Celebs, including Rajini, Kamal Haasan, pour in wishes on I-Day

Celebrities also took part in it and hoisted the national flag at their home and also extended warm wishes on their social media handles.
Celebs, including Rajini, Kamal Haasan, pour in wishes on I-Day
CHENNAI: As India marks 75 years of its Independence, messages are pouring in from all corners on this big day.

Superstar Rajinikanth took to Twitter to wish fans, "Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day #JaiHind #IndiaAt75 (sic)," his post read

Kamal Haasan, who is currently in the US, penned a special note in Tamil to wish everyone on I-Day.

Similarly, Priyanka Chopra who lives in Los Angeles shared Independence Day wish on social media.

Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram handle and shared some pictures and videos of him spending his day with Navy soldiers

Checkout other celebs who wished fans on I-Day

