Jamie wishes her dad, 'king of comedy’ Johnny Lever on his birthday

MUMBAI: As veteran actor Johnny Lever turned 65 years old today, his daughter Jamie Lever dropped a sweet wish for him on her social media account.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jamie dropped old pictures of the ‘Phir Hera Pheri’ actor along with a caption.

She wrote, “Happy Birthday to the one who gave us every reason to be happy.. The King @iam_johnylever Thank you God for his life.” She also asked fans to leave a comment- Your all time favourite JL character/dialogue/ movie!

In the first picture, Johnny lever was seen at the stage performing in a black suit.

The other two images are from childhood and present pictures of the father-daughter duo.

The next few pictures are a solo picture of the king of comedy from his infectious smile in selfie to greeting people on stage.

She also dropped a video, where she and her father recreated the scene from Johnny’s movie ‘Awara Paagal Deewana’. They enacted the dialogues of actor Paresh Rawal and the birthday boy himself from the film.