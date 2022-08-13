Vijay Deverakonda wishes to be part of Lokesh Cinematic Univ

CHENNAI: Vijay Deverakonda, who is on a whirlwind tour to promote his upcoming flick, Liger, is the latest to express interest to be a part of a film helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The 'Arjun Reddy' star visited Chennai for his film's promotion. During the press meet of the event, on a question that why the actor hasn't done any Tamil film after 'NOTA' he responded saying "I look forward to working with Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vetrimaaran and Pa Ranjith, I like their works and have spoken to all of them. If any of my favourite directors comes with an interesting film I will again work in Tamil, I am waiting for Lokesh to walk in with his cinematic universe, I feel it (a movie) will happen."

Vijay was accompanied by his Liger co-star Ananya Pandey for the event. His upcoming pan-Indian movie is an sports action entertainer in which Deverakonda plays a boxer with a stutter and Pandey plays his love interest. The film is helmed by Telugu hitmaker Puri Jagannadh, bankrolled by Karan Johar. The film will also see Mike Tyson make his Bollywood debut.

Liger will release worldwide on August 25 in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada.