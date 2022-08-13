Houston audience grooves to AR Rahman’s Ponni Nadhi

CHENNAI: Mozart of Madras AR Rahman is currently on a tour of North America. The double-Oscar winning composer on July 31, performed the first single from Ponniyin Selvan 1 titled Ponni Nadhi, hours after its release in India. The makers of the film released the video of AR Rahman’s performance from the concert. The composer performed the song to a packed house with Jonita Gandhi and Rakshita Suresh rendering the female vocals. The audience grooved to the song by shaking a leg and was also received with thunderous applause. Rahman is also expected to perform the second single that will release next week in Hyderabad. The audience in Detroit or Chicago could witness the performance upon its release.

Meanwhile, Ponni Nadhi lyric video that released in five languages has garnered 1.4 crore views in Tamil. The audio and trailer launch of the film will take place in Chennai on September 6 with several prominent personalities gracing the occasion.