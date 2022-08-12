Vikram-Pa Ranjith film to go on floors in September end

CHENNAI:The pooja of Chiyaan Vikram’s 61st film, which is tentatively titled Maidhaanam aka Chiyaan 61 took place in Chennai on July 17. The film will be directed by Pa Ranjith and bankrolled by KE Gnanavel Raja under his banner Studio Green. With netizens awaiting an update from the makers on the film’s shooting schedules, we hear that Maidhaanam is all set to go on floors in the end of September. “The film was initially scheduled to go on floors in July. However, Vikram will be busy promoting his upcoming films Cobra and Ponniyin Selvan-I. He will be promoting Cobra from next week and will have to travel for PS-I as well in August and September

Ranjith too will be busy promoting his Natchathiram Nagargiradhu that will release on August 31. Hence the team is looking for an ideal date in the last week of September or the first week of October for the film to start rolling,” a tinseltown source told DT Next.

The crew had planned to shoot in various locations across India including Kar- nataka and Punjab. “Maidhaanam will be pre- dominantly shot in Chennai,

where massive sets have been erected at a studio. Only a few portions will be filmed outside Tamil Nadu,” added the source. Vikram will be seen playing a power packed role that revolves around tradition al body-builders in Tamil Nadu. He will be seen working out using ‘karalakattai’ tech- nique. The entire shoot revolves around a local ground and hence the film has been titled Maidhaanam. GV Prakash will compose the music for the project.