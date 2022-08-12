Nayan, Vignesh Shivan off to Spain on a holiday

CHENNAI: Kollywood’s desirable couple Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara took off to Spain on Thursday for a short vacation. The couple will reportedly spend 10 days in the European nation and return to Chennai on August 21. The news comes after a day Nayanthara rushed to hospital after complaining of food poison K’town sources told DT Next, “Post vacation Nayanthara will be busy with her lineup of films. She will join the shoot of Shah Rukh-Atlee’s Jawaan in Chennai. Vignesh Shivan too will begin the pre-production work of Ajith’s 62nd film.”

Meanwhile, Nayanthara is awaiting the release of Gold in which she stars alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film will hit the screens on September 2. She also has Godfather directed by Mohan Raja that has Chiranjeevi in lead role. The movie will release in October this year.