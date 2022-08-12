Mixing of Pa Ranjith's musical 'Natchathiram Nagargiradhu' done

CHENNAI: Post production work of director Pa Ranjith's eagerly-awaited romantic musical, 'Natchathiram Nagargiradhu', is progressing at a brisk pace.

A source close to the unit told IANS, "Sound mixing for the film has just been completed. The film is to release on August 31. The clearance from the Censor Board is expected to arrive by Tuesday."

The film, which has Kalidas Jayaram, Kalaiyarasan and Dushara Vijayan in the lead, is believed to deal with different facets of love.

"Director Ranjith deals with different kinds of love and how some kinds are politicised. The point he tries to make is that love can happen to anybody and it must not be politicised," the source informed.

Kishore Kumar, who shot the critically acclaimed 'Irandam Ulagaporin Kadisi Gundu', is the cinematographer of this film while editing is by Selva.

The film, which has music by Tenma, has evoked a lot of interest among both film buffs and fans alike.