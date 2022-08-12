Cinema

Hosting 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10' is like homecoming: Maniesh Paul

While Maniesh will be seen as a host, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi will be seen among the panel of judges.
Maniesh Paul
Maniesh Paul
IANS

MUMBAI: TV presenter, comedian and actor Maniesh Paul is returning to the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10' after hosting it for five seasons.

It is indeed a great feeling for him to be on the show which established his name in the entertainment industry.

While Maniesh will be seen as a host, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi will be seen among the panel of judges.

He says: "It gives me immense joy to be on the show which is a milestone in my career and which holds a very special place in my heart. Now that the show is making a grand comeback and I have been bestowed with the opportunity to reunite with my on screen family Madhuri Dixit ma'am and Karan Johar sir, I am nothing but excited."

"Coming back to 'Jhalak' is like a homecoming for me, bringing back some very special memories at the same time providing a chance to create new ones, with the addition of Nora Fatehi to the panel. Continuing the tradition of talent, entertainment and fun, I am looking forward to joining the sets and witnessing the stellar line-up of contestants," adds Paul.

'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' is all set to start from September 3 on Colors.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Maniesh Paul

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in