Bellary schedule of Pathu Thala wrapped up

CHENNAI: The unit of director Obeli Krishna’s eagerly-awaited explosive action thriller Pathu Thala, featuring actor STR in the lead, on Thursday announced that it had completed the Bellary schedule of the film. Taking to Twitter, director Obeli Krishna said, “Power packed Bellary schedule is over.” Silambarasan better known as STR had resumed shooting for the action thriller at the beginning of this month. Prior to that, he had been dubbing for another eagerly awaited film, director Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. Pathu Thala will, apart from having Simbu in the lead, also feature actors Gautham Karthik and Priya Bhavani Shankar in pivotal roles. Scheduled to hit the screens on December 14 this year, the film will also feature actors Kalaiyarasan and Teejay of Asuran fame among others.