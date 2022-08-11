Thanks for giving a break to new musicians: Vishal Chandrashekar

"Dear Dutt sir and dear Swapna, the amount of trust you placed on me, I doubt anyone would. The encouragement and confidence you imparted, has made the album and the score what it is today.

"Right from giving me a platform to perform the songs live, to giving me the freedom to enjoy myself while composing is something any artist craves for. I'm saying all this today because of the belief you had on my team.

"Thank you for giving us the break we dreamt of. Thanks to you, so many new musicians got a big break. It is a heartfelt note of thanks from the entire music department of 'Sita Ramam'."