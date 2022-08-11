HBD Chris Hemsworth: Best performances of our beloved 'Thor'

WASHINGTON: Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth just turned 39! Our 'Thor' has a tremendous amount of fan-following worldwide.

Chris has a sizable fan base thanks to his portrayal of Thor in Marvel superhero movies.

The Australian actor, who was born in Melbourne, made his acting debut in the TV series Guinevere Jones in 2002.

Before getting his big break, the actor went on to star in numerous other shows and films. He subsequently made appearances in other films, such as Star Trek and Cah, which helped him gain notoriety.

However, it was his selection to play the God of Thunder in the 2011 film Thor that catapulted him to Hollywood fame. Chris's latest appearance as 'Thor' was in Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder from 2022, one of the many Marvel films in which he has played the part.

The actor, however, has played many other roles in addition to the adored superhero one, giving strong performances and winning over audiences.