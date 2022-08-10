Aditi’s candid questions on set left Karthi stunned and shocked

CHENNAI: Actor Karthi has disclosed that Aditi Shankar, daughter of director Shankar Shanmugam who makes her debut as an actress with the film, Viruman, was a down-to-earth, simple person who was full of fun.

Speaking at a press conference called by director Muthiah’s Viruman unit, Karthi said that Aditi would behave the same way with everybody on sets, without distinction. The actor disclosed that Aditi would keep pulling everybody’s legs.

“During our first meeting at the pooja of the film, when we were hesitant to talk to her thinking that she would speak to us in English, she came and asked in Tamil, ‘Sir, which is the country that has the most rich people?’ I immediately went to Google, began searching Wikipedia and started wondering if I should say it is the nation that has that Sheikh, when she said, ‘Don’t think too much sir. It is a simple question.’ I finally gave up and she said, “Bangladesh,” she said and explained, “It is a country that has a lot of bungalows.’”

As the audience roared with laughter, Karthi continued, “I was stumped when I heard that answer. Before I could recover, she said, ‘Sir, I have another question.’ I told her that I couldn’t take any more of these questions but she wouldn’t take no for an answer and insisted that I answer just one more question of hers. Reluctantly, I agreed and she asked, ‘What is the name of the girl who pushed her father?’ I had no clue and I sought comedian Soori’s help. He also began thinking what the answer could be. After a good 15 minutes, she said, ‘It is Pushpa. It is because, the girl Push(es) her pa.’”

On a serious note, the actor said, “I believe that you will also get the same love from the people that they have shown us.”