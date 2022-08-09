Singer-turned-actress Olivia Newton-John dies at 73

NEW YORK: Olivia Newton-John, the Australian actress and singer best known for her role as Sandy Olsson in the blockbuster movie "Grease" and for giving hit numbers such as 1981's "Physical," has died on Monday, according to a statement from her husband. She was 73-years-old.

Her official Facebook page confirmed the news on Monday in a statement, "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."