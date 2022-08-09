Sharwanand-starrer ‘Oke Oka Jeevitham’ to release on September 9

HYDERABAD: Young and promising Tollywood hero Sharwanand's milestone 30th film 'Oke Oka Jeevitham' under the direction of debutant Shree Karthick is gearing up for theatrical release on September 9.

The film's teaser and Amma song have already gained appreciation on social media.

Produced by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu, the film's post production works are in full swing.

Made in the sci-fi genre, the crew is going the extra mile to ensure that the VFX scenes are stellar.

The team has decided to release the film on September 9. The release glimpse shows Sharwanand as a musician who's in despair and unable to concentrate on his work. Nasser, who's a scientist, does experiments to invent the time machine.

The final visuals show Sharwanand in his school days taking a photograph with his mother and the Amma song as the background gives emotional touch to the sequence.

The film also stars Amala Akkineni playing Sharwanand's mother, while Ritu Varma as his love interest.

Sujith Sarang is the cinematographer, while Jakes Bejoy is the music director, Sreejith Sarang has handled the editing and Satheesh Kumar has headed the art department.

Tharun Bhascker has penned the dialogues for the film billed to be a family drama with sci-fi elements.

The film has been shot in both Telugu and Tamil and will have simultaneous release in Tamil as 'Kanam'.

Sources in the unit said that more surprise announcements about the movie are planned in its road to release.