Parenting is the most important aspect of Viruman’s story: Karthi

CHENNAI: Karthi Sivakumar is seen sporting a stubble as he walks into the venue to talk to us about his film Viruman that is all set for a release on Friday. The movie is produced by 2D Entertainment, helmed by his sister-in-law Jyotika and brother Suriya. “With 2D Entertainment the advantage I have is that I don’t have to show up at the shoot if my remuneration is not credited to my account. I can sit at home and tell dad that I haven’t received my salary yet. I can’t afford to do that with other production houses and will turn up for a shoot no matter what,” he laughs. However, Karthi quickly adds, “Jokes apart, 2D has been professional as always and they ensured that things are intact for Viruman from beginning till the end.

Viruman, being his second film with Muthaiah will have a different flavour to it from Komban according to Karthi. “Komban spoke about son-in-law and father-in-law relationship whereas Viruman is about a father-son relationship. In Komban, my character was that of a man who questions people when they are wrong. Here the son questions his father, when he is headed in the wrong direction. For this I firmly believed that Prakash Raj would be the best bet. He has played the part perfectly. Also, another important aspect of Viruman’s story is that it revolves around parenting. There are certain things I learnt while working in the film on how to treat kids. There is a scene that says that we must not stand in front of kids while we teach them morals. Instead, we must kneel down and tell them what’s right and what’s wrong,” explains the actor.

Karthi reminisces about his childhood with his dad Sivakumar, who is known for his disciplined lifestyle. “I didn’t get to interact much with dad until I was in class 10. He was busy traveling for work. Usually, fathers and sons do not get along well. In my case, appa has been a good friend ever since I got to interact with him,” he opens up.

Viruman’s release is followed by Ponniyin Selvan-I on September 30 and Sardar on October 24. “I am nervous about the back-to-back releases of these films. Ponniyin Selvan is something that is unimaginable. Mani sir has done the impossible. I saw some debates on the internet on some detailing that people believe to have gone wrong in film. Upon its release, you would realise that Mani sir has given importance to even minute detailing in the film and will be spoken about. Also, there is Sardar, which is a spy thriller. I have no fixed template yet and have been choosing good work that comes my way,” he concludes.