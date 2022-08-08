Santhosh shares pic after Laal Singh Chaddha screening

CHENNAI: With the release date of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' inching closer, the team with Udhayanidhi Stalin, who has bagged the TN distribution rights met music director Santhosh Narayanan and screened the film.
Taking to his Instagram handle Santhosh Narayanan posted a pic wishing the team. "Laughed, Cried, and celebrated the life of #lalsinghchaddha with the man himself. Best wishes @advaitchandan @aamirkhanproductions @ipritamofficial and the amazing team. Thank you @udhay_stalin sir for hosting us 🎁🎁. Life is like a box of chocolates !"
Laal Singh Chaddha will mark Aamir’s return to the film after a gap of over three years and the movie is reported to have a runtime of 2 hours and 44 minutes.
Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is the Hindi remake of Hollywood star Tom Hanks' evergreen film Forrest Gump.
The film also features Mona Singh and Manav Vij and marks South actor Naga Chaitanya's Bollywood debut.
