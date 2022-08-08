Roger E. Mosley, 'Magnum P.I.' actor, passes away at 83

Mosley, who was born on December 18, 1938, in Los Angeles, was raised in Watts and attended Jordan High School. He made his acting debut on the big screen in 1971 by taking on small roles in "Canon" and "Longstreet."

He later played Monk alongside Phyllis Davis and his soon-to-be co-star Selleck in the film "Terminal Island." Mosley began his time on "Magnum, P.I." as Theodore "T.C." Calvin, a helicopter pilot who ran a tour company called "Island Hoppers," after playing a number of roles in the late 1970s. He frequently shared the screen with Lawrence Francis Manetti's Orville "Rick" Wright.

A first-season episode was written and directed by Mosley as well. Mosley appeared on a number of other television programmes in addition to "Magnum, P.I.," including "Love Boat," "Night Gallery," "Sanford and Son," "Kung Fu," "Kojak," "McCloud," "The Rockford Files," "The Life and Times of Grizzly Adams," "Starsky and Hutch," "You Take the Kids," "Night Court," "Hangin' With Mr Cooper," "Walker," "Texas Range For his work on Blaxploitation movies like "The Mack," "Hit Man," "Sweet Jesus," "Preacherman," "Darktown Strutters," and "The River Niger," Mosley is recognised in the film industry.

Additionally, he portrayed one of the lead roles in Michael Mann's feature debut, the 1979 television movie "The Jericho Mile", as reported by Variety.

Mosley leaves behind his three children, Toni Laudermick, and his partner.