WASHINGTON: The Australian actor Paul Eenhoorn, best known for his critically acclaimed cameo appearances in the indie blockbusters "This Is Martin Bonner" and "Land Ho!", has passed away.

He was 73.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, as per his wife Stephanie, Eenhoorn passed away on Monday in his sleep at home in Tacoma, Washington, following what appears to have been a heart attack.

Later that day, he was scheduled to begin production in Seattle with the Silver brothers, directors Kahlil and Shogi. Eenhoorn played the lead detective in the contentious documentary "Zoo" (2007) about a man who passed away after having anal sex with a horse after relocating to the United States and the Seattle region in 1999.

The movie had its Sundance premiere and was shown during the Directors' Fortnight at Cannes.

In "Warrior's End" (2009), he played the role of Kael, commanding a squad of mediaeval soldiers. In the "Company of Women" (2015), he played an ageing academic who is shown around the city one night by a well-dressed ladies' man (Shogi Silver, who also wrote the film that was helmed by his brother).

In the 2013 Chad Hartigan film "This Is Martin Bonner", Eenhoorn played the title role, a recluse who relocates to Reno, Nevada, works as an outreach counsellor at a prison and adopts a recently released inmate (Richmond Arquette) as his own.