Jug Jugg Jeeyo to have a sequel?

MUMBAI: The 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' team is riding high on the success of the film. The cast of the film celebrated the success at their producer KJo's house and guess what?

Kiara Advani, the lead actor, has hinted at a sequel to the movie! Kiara shared pictures from the intimate celebratory dinner and while we love them, it's her caption that caught our attention.

Kiara wrote, "Thank you for the abundant love for our film Jugjugg Jeeyo. Raj Mehta, is there a sequel in the waiting?" Alia Bhatt took to the comment section of the post and replied, "It's a biggish."