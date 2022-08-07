Thiruchitrambalam: Breezy trailer with Dhanush playing a commoner

CHENNAI: The trailer of Dhanush's Thiruchitrambalam, the film that marks his return after Karnan (2022), has just dropped on the production house's official YouTube channel.

Dhanush is seen playing a food delivery agent, Thiruchitrambalam, in the film, named after his dotting grandfather Bharathiraja. The trailer shows characters revolving around the protagonist, Thiruchitrambalam. However, doesn't delve much into the film's story.

The positive aspect of this trailer is, a pushy father played by Prakash Raj forcing his son to take up a decent job brings back the Vellai Illa Pattadhari (VIP) flavour to the film.

Apart from Dhanush, ample space in the trailer is given to actress Nithya Menen who is Thiruchitrambalam's close friend, Shobana. We could only catch a glimpse of Raashi Khanna and Priya Bhavani Shankar, nothing more.

The light-hearted entertainer is the fourth film Dhanush and director Mithran Jawahar are pairing up for. Thiruchitrambalam is bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Anirudh teams up with Dhanush after a five-year gap. The film will release in theatres on August 18, the first theatrical release for Dhanush in two years after Karnan (2020).

Watch the trailer here: