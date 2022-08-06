Vijay, Ananya showcase their sensual moves in song 'Aafat'

MUMBAI: As the much anticipated Vijay Deverakonda-starrer 'Liger' races towards theatrical release, the third track from the movie was released Saturday. Featuring Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Panday, track 'Aafat', looks set to electrify the dance floors.

Vijay said "It's overwhelming to see the response of the audience for 'Liger', and I hope to continue receiving this support and love. Aafat is fresh and perfect for music lovers to shake a leg on. I'm grateful to the entire team and Ananya for making the song deliver as a complete package."

The song from Sony Music has been sung and directed by the maestro Tanishk Bagchi, pairing his vocals with those of actress-singer Zahrah Khan. The dance number is choreographed by Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji and will make you groove too.

Featuring Vijay and Ananya from director Puri Jagannadh's most-awaited launch right now, this song has all it takes to take the internet by storm.

Sharing his thoughts on the launch of the song, music director-singer Tanishk Bagchi added: "Aafat is a song with a peppy and upbeat vibe. It was great directing the song and singing along with Zahrah Khan, who has added a fresh zing to the song. We hope Liger reaches everyone's playlists."

Singer Zahrah Khan who impresses with her vocals, is ecstatic for the release. She shares: "This song is very special to me and working with the industry maestro Tanishk Bagchi has been an amazing experience. The on-screen presence of Vijay and Ananya just spices the track up and completes it with a fiery performance! I just love its hook step and I'm sure that the audience will lap it up, dance to it, and keep supporting us with their love.

'Liger' helmed by ace Telugu film director Puri Jagannath, is the latest pan-India movie from down South. It was recently awarded a UA certificate by the Censor Board, and is all set for theatrical release on August 25.