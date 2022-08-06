Rajini invited to 75th I-Day fete in New Delhi

CHENNAI: Superstar Rajinikanth on Saturday morning left for Delhi in an Air India flight. While there were speculations that the actor has left to commence the shoot of his film Jailer, sources in tinseltown confirmed to DT Next that he was invited by the Home Ministry to be a part of the prestigious 75th Independence day celebration in New Delhi.

On Saturday, Rajinikanth had met Anupam Kher and Chandrababu Naidu with whom he shared light moments. Meanwhile, our sources also added, “The team will take off to Hyderabad to shoot for Jailer once there is a clarity on the situation in AP and Telangana.”

Jailer will have Vasanth Ravi of Rocky fame playing the antagonist. The movie will have music by Anirudh Ravichander. Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Mohan and Shiv Rajkumar play important roles. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is reported to play the female lead.