'I will find you': Dhanush to be back in The Gray Man sequel

CHENNAI: After finding success among fans, The Gray Man's sequel announcement has come from Dhanush who played a ruthless assassin, Avik San, in the movie.
Dhanush on his Instagram handle released an audio with the background of him as Avik San. The audio had San conversing, not with comity, with Six (Ryan Gosling). San warns him to quit chasing the man he is after or else he will be after Six.
He captioned the post, "The Gray Man universe is expanding and the sequel is coming... Lone Wolf is ready, are you?"
The film helmed by Russo Brothers has a dying agent handing over a drive, having information about the corruption of an higher official in CIA, to Six (Ryan Gosling) who then fights to keep its possession and save his life.
The Gray Man starred Ryan Gosling, Dhanush, Ana De Armas and Chris Evans. The makers already have confirmed about a sequel and a spin-off. Now, Dhanush making this post may hint at his character, that made a short appearance in the film, expanding in the sequel.
