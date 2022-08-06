'I will find you': Dhanush to be back in The Gray Man sequel

He captioned the post, "The Gray Man universe is expanding and the sequel is coming... Lone Wolf is ready, are you?"

The film helmed by Russo Brothers has a dying agent handing over a drive, having information about the corruption of an higher official in CIA, to Six (Ryan Gosling) who then fights to keep its possession and save his life.

The Gray Man starred Ryan Gosling, Dhanush, Ana De Armas and Chris Evans. The makers already have confirmed about a sequel and a spin-off. Now, Dhanush making this post may hint at his character, that made a short appearance in the film, expanding in the sequel.