JR 30 will have a different treatment in my template: M Rajesh

Last month, we had reported that Jayam Ravi’s 30th film with director M Rajesh will go on floors soon with Priyanka Mohan playing the female lead. Produced by Screen Scene Media Entertainment the movie that is tentatively titled JR 30 began with a pooja in Chennai on Friday. Talking to DT Next, Rajesh said, “The pooja began on Friday as it was auspicious day of Aadi velli. The shoot will go on floors by the end of this month.”

The SMS filmmaker divulged about the shooting schedule and added, “The film will begin in Ooty where we will be shooting for 20 days,” said the director. When asked if the story will have a hill station backdrop to it, he replied, “No, after completing the first schedule in Ooty, we will shoot JR 30 in Madurai and also in Chennai.”