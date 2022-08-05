Happy Birthday Kajol: Here are 5 iconic roles played by actress

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Kajol, who turned 48 on Friday, is an unconventional beauty who made her name in the Hindi film industry by showcasing her acting prowess over the years. She made her debut in 1992 with the movie 'Bekhudi' and recently celebrated 30 years in the movie industry.

From girl-next-door characters to the typical Indian woman, she immortalised several characters on celluloid.

Even after almost 3 decades of her acting career, Kajol remains synonymous with quality performances.