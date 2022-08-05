Aathmika’s cryptic tweet sparks debate on social media

CHENNAI: Actress Aathmika, who is known for her roles in Meesaya Murukku and Vijay Antony’s Kodiyil Oruvan, recently posted a cryptic tweet that became the point of debate on the internet. The actress wrote, “It’s good to see privileged getting easy way through the ladder while the rest (tears of joy emo) Paathukalam. (sic)” The tweet grabbed netizens attention who were quick enough to understand that the actress has taken a dig at nepotism in Tamil cinema. Some even mentioned the name of an actress, whose father is known for directing big stars and mentioned that Aathmika’s tweet directly attacked the actress, who attended the audio launch of her debut film and also announced her second film with another leading actor in Tamil cinema. However, people also lashed out on Aathmika and said that she would have gotten more offers had she chosen her scripts wisely. Aathmika is awaiting the release of the long-pending Naragasooran.