Priyamani roped in for Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2?

CHENNAI: There has been a lot of buzz around Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule after the massive success of the first instalment that collected Rs 350 crore.

It looks like yet another exciting cast addition has been made with National award-winning actress Priyamani reportedly joining the ensemble.

The actress is reported to be in talks to play a character with grayshades in the film.

Given the way the first part ends, the second part has been upped as a showdown between Fahadh Faasil and Allu Arjun.

The film will also feature Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil with music by Devi Sri Prasad. The film is expected to release worldwide in 10 languages in the second half of 2023.

Meanwhile, the actress who was last seen in Virata Parvam, has director Vivek’s Quotation Gang which will release soon.