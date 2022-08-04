Leslie Grace opens up on her 'Batgirl' movie getting canned

LOS ANGELES: Actress-singer Leslie Grace has reacted to the cancellation of her 'Batgirl' movie. The comic book film would've marked Grace's biggest acting role following her breakthrough performance in 'In the Heights'.

It would have also been a rare superhero film headlined by a Latina actor, reports 'Variety'. The actress has issued a statement following the studio's decision to kill plans for a release of the film in theatres or on HBO Max.

Grace wrote on Instagram, "Querida familia! On the heels of the recent news about our movie 'Batgirl,' I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland."