Carnatic violinist Shreya’s debut album is a personal melody

Talking to DT Next about her new album, Songs from the Blue Room, she says, “In spite of being a Carnatic violinist, I have always been inclined to write my own music. I would just record a few rough bits and keep them on my phone. I never really took it any further. However, my partner Praveen Sparsh, who is a percussionist and also the producer of the album, felt that it needed to be out there.”