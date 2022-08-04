Backlash over Darlings: Netizens call Alia ‘Amber Heard of India’

CHENNAI: After Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, actress Alia Bhatt’s Darlings has been facing severe backlash from netizens for promoting domestic violence against men via dark comedy.

With just a day left for the film’s release, the hashtag #BoycottAliaBhatt has been trending nationally and has become the talking point of the Internet.

In the film, Alia plays a domestic abuse survivor, who is seen abusing her husband, glorifying violence.

Netizens even took a step ahead to name Alia as Amber Heard of India and Vijay Varma as Johnh Depp, while a few of her fans came to the rescue.

One Twitter user wrote, “Even men are the victims of domestic abuse and in no world, we shall normalise that.”

“Alia Bhatt is nothing but Amber Heard of India. She promotes domestic violence on men and makes fun of it,” another user wrote.

Take a look at some of the tweets: