Cinema

Arun Vijay’s next directed by Vijay to be filmed in London

The high-budgeted movie will be bankrolled by a Hyderabad-based producer, who will make an official announcement on the project.
Actor Arun Vijay; Director Vijay
Actor Arun Vijay; Director Vijay
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Actor Arun Vijay, who is awaiting the release of his film Borrder and web series Tamil Rockerz (both directed by Arivazhagan), has signed another film that will be directed by Vijay of Deiva Thirumagal fame. The high-budgeted movie will be bankrolled by a Hyderabad-based producer, who will make an official announcement on the project. “This will be one of the big-budgeted films in Arun Vijay’s career. The movie will be a stylish and a slick action thriller that will be entirely shot in London,” a source told DT Next. The actor, who is currently holidaying in London will join the film shooting later this month. “Arun Vijay is currently in London with his family on a vacation and will be joining the sets directly. The cast and crew of the film are being finalised and the makers will be officially announcing the movie this month.”

Arun Vijay was last seen in Yaanai directed by Hari that was received well. He also has Agni Siragugal, which will release soon.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Vijay
London
Borrder
Director Vijay
Actor Arun Vijay
web series Tamil Rockerz

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in