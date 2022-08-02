Katrina Kaif to appear on 'Koffee with Karan 7'?

MUMBAI: Not Vicky Kaushal but Katrina Kaif will appear on 'Koffee With Karan 7' with her 'Phone Booth' co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. On Tuesday, Katrina took to Instagram and indirectly confirmed the update with her fans and followers.

She posted a string of pictures from her latest photoshoot. In the pictures, she is looking gorgeous in a black and white striped mini-shirt dress.

"Anyone for Koffee," Katrina captioned her photos and hinted that she might be making a presence in the ongoing season of 'Koffee With Karan Season 7.'