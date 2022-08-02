Israeli live-action drama 'The Hood' to be remade in India

MUMBAI: An Indian remake of the hit Israeli live-action teen drama, 'The Hood', which is originally called 'Suchuna' in Israel is in the making.

Israeli-based media company Ananey Studios, part of Paramount global, has signed a deal with India's content producer Abundantia Entertainment to develop the Indian remake.

'The Hood' is a daily drama that skillfully combines edgy class struggles with suspenseful action and big doses of fun.

The series provides the viewers with strong, inspirational protagonists with whom they can identify, a rich and original fictional world, and a gripping plot which contains exciting surprises and twists throughout the season.

The series will be produced under the new genre vertical of Abundantia Entertainment - Filters, which creates content that focuses on the young adult demographic. There are multiple films and originals being developed along with 'The Hood', including the remake of 'Missing' and an adaptation of the popular book 'Along Came a Spyder', to name a few.

Excited about the association with Ananey Studios and on remaking 'The Hood' for India, Vikram Malhotra, Founder & CEO of Abundantia Entertainment, said: "I am super pumped to develop the very popular and successful 'The Hood' in an Indian avatar for local audiences."

"I am also excited to add to our slate of content for the rapidly-growing youth and Young Adult segments".

Orly Atlas Katz, CEO, Ananey, EVP Paramount Israel: "We are so excited to be partnering up with Abundantia Entertainment to bring 'The Hood' - one of Israel's most successful and loved teen dramas - to new audiences around the world and are confident that, with their rapid growing slate of hits, Abundantia are the perfect production company to turn The Hood into a huge hit in India as well."

"The Hood joins a list of Ananey studio titles that have reached viewers all over the world and we are thrilled to bring our content to Asia as well with this deal".

With the announcement of aThe Hood' Indian adaptation, Abundantia Entertainment adds to its roster of premium series that boasts of 'Breathe' (2018), 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' (2020) and upcoming titles like 'Hush Hush', 'The End' and series, based on the bestselling 'Rita Ferreira' books.