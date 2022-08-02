Dhruva Natchathiram to release after Cobra, PS-1

CHENNAI: On Tuesday, director-actor Gautham Menon put out a picture on his social media with Chiyaan Vikram. The picture along with the hashtags of Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruva Natchathiram started trending globally. The image once again stirred up topics of Dhruva Natchathiram’s release that has been in the making since 2016. We hear that the photo was clicked when Vikram dubbed for the film a few days ago. “Dhruva Natchathiram is completed and will hit the screens after Cobra and PS-I. There will be a gap as Cobra and PS-1 will release one after the other. The makers are planning to release Dhruva Natchathiram before the end of this year,” a tinseltown source told DT Next.

Vikram’s Cobra that was initially scheduled to release on August 11 has been postponed to a later date. Meanwhile, Ponniyin Selvan-I in which he plays Aditya Karikalan will hit the screens on September 30. Dhruva Natchathiram, directed by Gautham Menon has Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Varma as leading ladies. Harris Jayaraj has composed the music.