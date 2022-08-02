5 swoon-worthy period dramas adapted to films, series

About the Title: Persuasion is one of Jane Austen’s best creations. It is a poignant tale of marital expectation and delayed love, Persuasion tells the story of Anne Elliot who, at the age of 27, is viewed by polite society as a washed-up spinster. Eight years earlier, on the advice of her widowed father, Sir Walter, Anne was persuaded to break off her engagement to a young naval officer on the basis that his low rank and background would have harmed the family’s social standing. Now the Elliots are on the brink of financial ruin due to Sir Walter’s overspending and have been forced to rent out their family home. Meanwhile, the war with France is over and among the returning soldiers is one Frederick Wentworth, Anne’s former fiancé, now a well-travelled and wealthy captain. After the passage or irrecoverable years of their youth, their reunion forces a recognition of the false values that drove them apart.

About the Audiobook: The story is brought to life by actress Greta Scacchi’s narration. The audiobook is available for free for listeners in India on Audible starting 20 July onwards.

About the Movie: Available on Netflix starring Dakota Johnson as the older, quietly intellectual protagonist along with Cosmo Jarvis as Captain Frederick Wentworth, Richard E. Grant as Sir Walter Elliot and Henry Golding as Mr. William Elliot among others.

