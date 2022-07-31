Thugs will be entirely different from Hey Sinamika: Brinda

CHENNAI: Choreographer-director Brinda fondly called as Brinda master across film industries has wrapped up the shoot of the second directorial titled Thugs. On Saturday, she officially announced that the talkie portions of the film have been wrapped up. Talking to DT Next, Brinda said, “We commenced the shoot of the film in May and have now completed it. Thugs has shaped up well and the post-production of the project will begin in the next few days.”
Brinda added that the film was a different experience altogether in comparison with her debut directorial Hey Sinamika that starred Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari. “The experience was different and wasn’t similar to Hey Sinamika as both are different stories. Thugs is a raw, violent and action-packerd whereas Hey Sinamika revolved around romance and love. There is more to talk about Thugs in coming days,” she remarked. Talking about the shooting locations, Brinda added, “Thugs was entirely filmed across Nagercoil and Kochi.”
Priyesh has cranked the camera for this film in which music is by Sam CS Praveen Antony has taken care of its editing. Well known publicist Yuvaraj turns Executive Producer with this film.
HR Pictures, known for distributing blockbusters Vikram and RRR in Kerala is producing this film. The film will, apart from releasing in Tamil, also release in Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada languages. Hridhu Haroon, who plays one of the leads in Santosh Sivan’s Hindi Film Mumbaikar which also features Vijay Sethupathi and Vikranth Massey in it, plays the lead along with National Award winner Bobby Simha and actor-producer RK Suresh in this film.
