Thugs will be entirely different from Hey Sinamika: Brinda

CHENNAI: Choreographer-director Brinda fondly called as Brinda master across film industries has wrapped up the shoot of the second directorial titled Thugs. On Saturday, she officially announced that the talkie portions of the film have been wrapped up. Talking to DT Next, Brinda said, “We commenced the shoot of the film in May and have now completed it. Thugs has shaped up well and the post-production of the project will begin in the next few days.”