Ajay pens special note for Kajol on completing 30 years in films

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kajol has completed three decades in Hindi cinema. On this occasion, her husband, actor-producer-director Ajay Devgn took to his social media to share a special message for his wife.

The 'Runway 24' actor shared a still from his film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' on his Instagram where he and Kajol can be seen together in a Maharashtrian folk dance. Ajay wrote in the caption: "Three decades in cinema! And, you are all fired up! Frankly, you're just getting started. To many more milestones, movies & memories."

Kajol, who started her film journey with the 1992 film 'Bekhudi', has delivered an array of hits in her 30 year career, most notably 'Baazigar', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Karan Arjun', 'Gupt', 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' and 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'. Her on-screen pairing with the Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has always ensured a good footfall at the theatres.

The actress made her digital debut in 2021 with her streaming film 'Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy' and is now all set to foray in the world of long-format content with her upcoming webseries which will drop on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.