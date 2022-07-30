Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu’s audio launch in August

CHENNAI: The makers of Silambarasan’s Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu a few weeks ago, officially announced that the film is all set for a worldwide release on September 15. While there were chatters on social media about the film’s audio launch with a few mouse potatoes saying that VTK’s audio launch will be a virtual event with AR Rahman touring the United States throughout August. However, sources close to the film unit refuted the rumours and said, “The audio launch will be a grand event after AR Rahman’s return from the US and will have live performances of the Oscar-winning composer. There will be prominent personalities from the film industry attending the event. As of now it has been scheduled in the last week of August.”