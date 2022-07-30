Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu’s audio launch in August

CHENNAI: The makers of Silambarasan’s Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu a few weeks ago, officially announced that the film is all set for a worldwide release on September 15. While there were chatters on social media about the film’s audio launch with a few mouse potatoes saying that VTK’s audio launch will be a virtual event with AR Rahman touring the United States throughout August. However, sources close to the film unit refuted the rumours and said, “The audio launch will be a grand event after AR Rahman’s return from the US and will have live performances of the Oscar-winning composer. There will be prominent personalities from the film industry attending the event. As of now it has been scheduled in the last week of August.”
STR recently wrapped up the dubbing of the film helmed by Gautham Menon in their third collaboration after Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaaya and Accham Enbadhu Madamaiyada. The film is written by Tamil writer Jeyamohan, who has also penned the dialogues for Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1.
Produced by Ishaari Ganesh’s Vels Films International, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu also stars Siddhi Idnani, Radikaa Sarathkumar and Neeraj Madhav.
