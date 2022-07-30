‘Mayathirai is inspired by a fire accident in the 90s’

The director added that the film is inspired from real-life incidents that took place in the 90s. “A touring talkies in Nagercoil caught fire in the 90s and as many as 23 people lost their lives in the mishap. That is where the story of Mayathirai took its inspiration from. In the story, we have explored where spirits still have human side to them even after their souls leave their bodies and how they live a life similar to humans.”