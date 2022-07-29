Prithviraj-starrer Kaduva to release on OTT on Aug 4

“Malayalam cinema has received so much love from audiences across the globe and I am sure Kaduva will receive the same love and appreciation upon its release on Prime Video,” the actor said in a statement. The film tells the story of Kaduvakunnel Kuriyachan (Prithviraj), an estate owner in the 90s, who ends up on a collition course with IG Joseph Chandy (Vivek Oberoi), a top cop who is politically favoured. It follows the intense rivalry between the two and the subsequent events that take place because of it. Oberoi, who plays the antagonist in the film, said he is grateful for all the love from the audience for his character.