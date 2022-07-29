'Pillar of support': Dhanush thanks fans for b'day wishes

CHENNAI: Actor Dhanush, on Friday, thanked all of those who wished him on his birthday on Thursday.
In his short letter, the actor wrote "a BIG hug for your unconditional love, encouragement and support". Dhanush then called fans his "pillar of support" for celebrating his career spanning two decades.
The 'Maaran' actor then said he was overwhelmed and grateful for the wishes, ending the note with see you at the movies.
On the work front, Dhanush's Thiruchitrambalam is slated to release in August, he has completed shooting for Naane Varuven. That apart, he has a handful of films in his kitty like Vaathi and Captain Miller. The actor was last seen in Russo Brothers's 'The Gray Man' starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana De Armas.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android