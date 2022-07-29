'Pillar of support': Dhanush thanks fans for b'day wishes

CHENNAI: Actor Dhanush, on Friday, thanked all of those who wished him on his birthday on Thursday.

In his short letter, the actor wrote "a BIG hug for your unconditional love, encouragement and support". Dhanush then called fans his "pillar of support" for celebrating his career spanning two decades.

The 'Maaran' actor then said he was overwhelmed and grateful for the wishes, ending the note with see you at the movies.