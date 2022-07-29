Jason Momoa confirms Ben Affleck’s return For Aquaman 2

Hollywood star Jason Momoa has dropped an interesting spoiler from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The actor has revealed that Ben Affleck will return in the upcoming sequel to his solo Aquaman movie.
The 42-year-old actor spilled the beans through his social media account. He first took to his Instagram story to tease fans that he’s “back on set” and “can’t tell you what I’m doing” as it’s “top secret”. Momoa also posted the video on his feed and shared a couple of pictures showing him sharing a laugh with Affleck, who looked dapper in a dark suit. “REUNITED bruce and arthur (sic),” he wrote in the caption.
While Affleck’s sleek suit appeared to hint at his return as Bruce Wayne, it’s unclear if he will don the Batman cape again in the Aquaman sequel. There’s also no word on how his character will become part of the storyline. Pilou Asbaek, Vincent Regan, Randall Park and Indya Moore are added to the cast for the upcoming movie, which is scheduled to hit US theatres on March 17, 2023.
