Jason Momoa confirms Ben Affleck’s return For Aquaman 2

While Affleck’s sleek suit appeared to hint at his return as Bruce Wayne, it’s unclear if he will don the Batman cape again in the Aquaman sequel. There’s also no word on how his character will become part of the storyline. Pilou Asbaek, Vincent Regan, Randall Park and Indya Moore are added to the cast for the upcoming movie, which is scheduled to hit US theatres on March 17, 2023.