T'wood producers’ body threatens strike, may hit Tamil film shoots

CHENNAI: A letter from The Active Telugu Producers Guild (ATPG) on Tuesday announcing that they’re going on a strike from August 1 onwards was doing the rounds online. This sent shockwaves across the south film industry as Hyderabad is currently the hub for movie shootings in south India.

Producers, who are actively involved in film production belong to ATPG and make around 40 films a year on an average while the Telugu Films Producers’ Council helmed by C Kalyan, makes around 250 films a year.

With the fear of one of the biggest film industries going on strike is looming, Kalyan clarifies, “Five to eight big producers have arrived at this decision. A proper decision will be made by the parent association on July 31 only, on whether shoots will take place across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh from August 1. If things are sorted out on July 31 with exhibitors and other producers, shoots will continue,” Kalyan told DT Next.

Several major Tamil stars like Rajinikanth, Vijay, Ajith, Dhanush, and Sivakarthikeyan will be flying to Hyderabad in August for their films. “This is not just for Tamil films alone. If it’s not resolved, film shoot of any language will not take place anywhere across two states,” he added.