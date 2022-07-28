Prabhas-starrer 'Project K' makers eyeing two release dates

HYDERABAD: 'Project K', starring Prabhas, will be released in October 2023 or January 2024, according to producer Ashwini Dutt. He spoke candidly on the magnificence that viewers may anticipate from this high-budget film during a recent media discussion.

In comparing 'Project K' to 'Avengers,' Ashwini Dutt praises the film's amazingness and alludes to its opulence, which stars Prabhas and Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

"America and China will be our primary target markets, as we are prepared to introduce this movie to as many worldwide markets as we can", Ashwini Dutt said, when speaking about 'Project K'.

'Project K', directed by 'Mahanati' filmmaker Nag Ashwin, is billed as a sci-fi thriller that will use a variety of technology in its production.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in an important role in 'Project K' as well.

On the other hand, Prabhas is to be seen in Om Raut's 'Adi Purush', Prashanth Neel's 'Salaar'. The 'Darling' actor will also act under Sandeep Reddy Vanga in a movie titled 'Spirit'.