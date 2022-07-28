Maddy, Khurana's 'Dhokha -Round D Corner' to release on Sept 23

The film will hit the theatres on September 23. Helmed by Kookie Gulati, 'Dhokha' is touted as a multi-perspective pacy film based on an urban couple and promises to take the audience through the whirlwind journey during a day in the life of the couple.

Talking about his role, Aparshakti had earlier shared, "Attempting a genre that I have never done before is certainly a challenge, but it is something that I have been wanted to do for a very long time. Extremely delighted by the response I have been getting for the first look of the film. Let's get cracking with loads of action ahead."

Darshan Kumaar and Khushalii Kumar are also a part of the film. On Thursday, the makers dropped an announcement video of the suspense drama and it has left the audience intrigued.