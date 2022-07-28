Dhanush’s Vaathi teaser is packed with strong message

“Here is the teaser of my first bilingual film Vaathi Sir, the actor said as he shared the links to both the Tamil and Telugu versions. The teaser makes it clear that the film is about making quality education accessible to the poor. It reveals that actor Dhanush plays Bala Gangadhar Tilak, a junior lecturer in Tripathi Educational Institute in the film. The brief clip has Dhanush delivering a punch line, which might well be the film’s bottom line as well. In a scene from the film, Dhanush says, “Education is equal to the offering we place before God in a temple. Distribute it. Don’t sell it like a dish from a five-star hotel.”