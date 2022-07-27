'Reminiscing old times': Aishwaryaa drops pic with Boney Kapoor

MUMBAI: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth recently shared glimpses from the coffee meet with the Bollywood filmmaker Boney Kapoor.

Taking to Twitter handle, Aishwaryaa dropped pictures with Boney Kapoor.

Sharing the pictures, she captioned, "Was a delight catching up this evening over coffee with you dear @BoneyKapoor uncle ..reminiscing old times, remembering pappi akka n discussing interesting work !."

The caption of the Aishwaryaa indicated that she and Boney remembered Sridevi (pappi akka) during their conversation.

In the pictures, Aishwaryaa was seen wearing a beautiful saree and kept her tresses open to increase the elegance of the look.

On the other hand Boney, was seen donning a blue kurta pyjama.

And wore shades to complete his look. Both the directors were seen having fun banter and the pictures are the proof.

For the unversed, Aishwaryaa is the elder daughter of megastar Rajinikanth.